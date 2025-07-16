Diocese of Buffalo announces priest who was on administrative leave has returned to ministry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that Rev. Walter Grabowski, who had been on administrative leave since September 2024, has been returned to ministry.

According to the diocese, Bishop Michael Fisher confirmed the investigative findings of the Diocesan Independent Review Board, which held that Father Grabowski engaged in inappropriate non-sexual behavior toward women. Rev. Grabowski participated in a directed program and has been returned to ministry and can serve throughout the diocese, although he cannot serve in the family of parishes where he was last assigned as a priest. That family of parishes includes Fourteen Holy Helpers, Queen of Heaven, St. John XXIII, St. Gabriel and St. John Vianney churches.

The diocese said that last month, Rev. Grabowski retired from active ministry but will continue to serve in a restricted capacity as a retired priest.