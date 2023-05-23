Diocese of Buffalo announces 47 priest assignments as part of 'Road to Renewal'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced 47 priest assignments as part of its "Road to Renewal" program which it says groups parishes into a collaborative model of two to six parishes per family.

According to the diocese, the one-time assignments of 47 priests may be the largest number of assignments in its history.

“Brothers, I need you. I need you to support the mission of the Church with all of your gifts and expertise. Be supportive of one another and work as a team to provide for our people’s spiritual needs.” - Bishop Michael W. Fisher

You can find the list of assignments below:

May 2023 Assignments by Sean Mickey on Scribd