Diocese of Buffalo announces 47 priest assignments as part of 'Road to Renewal'

WKBW
Posted at 3:36 PM, May 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced 47 priest assignments as part of its "Road to Renewal" program which it says groups parishes into a collaborative model of two to six parishes per family.

According to the diocese, the one-time assignments of 47 priests may be the largest number of assignments in its history.

“Brothers, I need you. I need you to support the mission of the Church with all of your gifts and expertise. Be supportive of one another and work as a team to provide for our people’s spiritual needs.”
- Bishop Michael W. Fisher

You can find the list of assignments below:

