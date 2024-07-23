Diocese: Buffalo priest engaged in sexual misconduct with adults

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese says it has substantiated sexual misconduct claims against a priest.

After an independent investigation, Bishop Michael Fisher announced the diocese found Rev. Joseph Rogliano engaged in acts of sexual misconduct with adults. He has been restricted from public ministry.

Rev. Rogliano was placed on administrative leave on September 11, 2023. Before that, he was the pastor of Family 21 composed of Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence and St. Martin de Porres parishes in Buffalo.

In February, Rogliano resigned as pastor of Family 21 and retired.