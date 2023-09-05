Diocese: Abuse claim against Fr. Joe Vatter substantiated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bishop Michael Fisher accepted the recommendation of the Diocesan Review Board that determined an abuse claim made against Rev. Joseph Vatter is substantiated.

Vatter abused a minor female, according to the diocese. He is now removed from ministry and is listed by the diocese as a priest with substantiated claims of abuse on the diocesan website.

Prior to being placed on leave, Vatter occasionally celebrated Masses at various churches in the diocese.

Vatter was not named in any Child Victims Act lawsuits. He previously served as pastor of Saint Paul Parish in Kenmore.

Two members of the diocese remain on administrative leave. They include Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz (Voluntary leave: 7/13/21) and Rev. Jeffrey Nowak (8/28/19).

More than 150 Buffalo priests and religious have been accused of sexual misconduct.

