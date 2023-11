BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're turning back the hands of time at the Buffalo Museum of Science, and not because of daylight saving.

The annual Dinofest took place Saturday.

This is one of the more popular days of the year, with a celebration of all things dinosaurs.

There was lots to do here Including games, hunting for surprises in a dig pit and creating works of art with fossils.

People of all ages attended the event, discovering more about life on out planet millions of years ago.