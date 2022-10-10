'Dining Out for Life' raises money for Evergreen Health Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers can help raise funds to assist individuals and families in our community who are affected by HIV, just by enjoying a breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Dining Out for Life runs from Oct. 10 through 14 and benefits the Evergreen Health Foundation.
Your money stays in WNY with over 50 participating local restaurants donating a portion of the proceeds from your meals to HIV testing, treatments and care.
Participating Restaurants:
- Amici Ristorante (Oct. 10)
- (716) 390-3012
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Ballyhoo (Oct. 10)
- (716) 240-9901
- Donating 25%- Bar, Dinner, Late Night, Lunch
- Big Ditch Brewing Company
- (716) 854-5050
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Billy Club (Oct. 10)
- (716) 331-3047
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Bittersweet Piano Lounge (Oct. 12)
- (716) 331-3654
- Donating 25%- Cocktails
- Brazil Craft Beer & Wine Lounge
- (716) 708-2471
- Donating 25%- Bar, Dinner
- Breadhive Bakery & Cafe (Oct. 14)
- (716) 980-5623
- Donating 25%- Breakfast, Lunch
- Breezy Burrito Bar
- (716) 381-8996
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Cafe Bar Moriarty (Oct. 14)
- (716) 239-8465
- Donating 25%- Lunch, Take-Out
- Casa Azul
- (716) 331-3869
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Churn Soft Serve & Coffee
- (716) 388-1655
- Donating 25%- Dessert
- Coco Bar & Bistro
- (716) 885-1885
- Donating 50%- Dinner, Lunch
- The Dapper Goose
- (716) 551-0716
- Donating 33%- Dinner
- Essex Street Pub
- (716) 883-2150
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Late Night
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
- (716) 887-2971
- Donating 50%- Dinner, Lunch
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse at 42 North
- (716) 805-7500
- Donating 50%- Dinner
- Forte
- (716) 484-6063
- Donating 33%- Dinner
- Fortuna’s (Oct. 12)
- (716) 282-2252
- Donating 25%- Dessert, Dinner, Lunch
- Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta (Oct.10)
- (716) 834-4000
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Gigi’s Cucina Povera Restaurant (Oct.12)
- (716) 877-8788
- Donating 25%Bar, Dinner
- Graylynn (Oct. 10)
- (716) 370-0029
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Gypsy Parlor
- (716) 551-0001
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- The Hideaway Grille
- (716) 694-2710
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Hombre Y Lobo
- (716) 427-8703
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Hydraulic Hearth
- (716) 248-2216
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant *Founding Restaurant
- (716) 825-3675
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Juicy Burger Bar
- (716) 648-3200
- Donating 33%- Bar, Dinner, Lunch
- Labyrinth Press Company
- (716) 708-2471
- Donating 25%- Breakfast, Late Night, Lunch
- Lebro’s Restaurant *Founding Restaurant
- (716) 688-0404
- Donating 25%- Bar, Dinner, Lunch
- Left Bank
- (716) 882-3509
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Lenox Grill
- (716) 884-1700
- Donating 50%- Dinner, Lunch
- The Little Club
- (716) 427-6600
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Lloyd Taco Factory – Buffalo
- (716) 863-9781
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Lloyd Taco Factory – Williamsville
- (716) 863-9781
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Lucky Day Whiskey Bar
- (716) 240-9901
- Donating 25%- Bar, Dinner, Late Night
- Mint Cocktails & Kitchen
- (716) 982-6418
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Misuta Chow’s
- (716) 259-8228
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Mojo Market
- (716) 874-6656
- Donating 25%- Breakfast, Lunch
- Moriarty Meats Cafe Bar (Oct.14)
- (716) 239-8465
- Donating 25%- Lunch
- Osteria 166 (Oct.12)
- (716) 858-3118
- Donating 33%- Dinner, Lunch
- Parkside Meadow (Oct. 12)
- (716) 834-8348
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- (716) 834-8348
- Pizza Plant Italian Pub – Transit
- (716) 632-0800
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Public Espresso – Shea’s Seneca
- (716) 341-2150
- Donating 33%- Breakfast, Lunch
- Public Espresso + Coffee
- (716) 391-9971
- Donating 33%- Breakfast, Lunch
- Rin Thai Bistro
- (716) 881-9900
- Donating 25%- Dinner, Lunch
- Rust Belt Bar and Grill (Oct. 12)
- (716) 825-7000
- Donating 25%- Bar, Dinner
- Salvatore’s Italian Gardens
- (716) 683-7990
- Donating 33%- Bar, Dinner
- Waxlight Bar a Vin (Oct. 12)
- (716) 225-2230
- Donating 25%- Dinner
- Webster’s Bistro & Bar
- (716) 264-4314
- Donating 25%- Dinner
Dining Out for Life is a national fundraising event held annually in more than 60 participating cities.