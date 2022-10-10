'Dining Out for Life' raises money for Evergreen Health Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers can help raise funds to assist individuals and families in our community who are affected by HIV, just by enjoying a breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Dining Out for Life runs from Oct. 10 through 14 and benefits the Evergreen Health Foundation.

Your money stays in WNY with over 50 participating local restaurants donating a portion of the proceeds from your meals to HIV testing, treatments and care.

Participating Restaurants:



Dining Out for Life is a national fundraising event held annually in more than 60 participating cities.