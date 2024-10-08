Dining Out for Life in WNY set to take place on October 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's time to make plans to stop by your favorite restaurant and help people in need at the same time.

The annual Dining Out for Life takes place on Wednesday.

More than 40 local restaurants are taking part. All you have to do is show up and dine in or take out.

The participating restaurants are donating anywhere from 25% to 50% of their sales to Evergreen Health, which is on the front line fighting HIV and helping people living with the disease.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants here.