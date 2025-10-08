Dining Out for Life and to support Evergreen Health

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Helping out a local charity is on the menu of some of your favorite restaurants.

It's Dining Out for Life, which is the area's largest annual HIV fundraiser.

So whether you dine-in, or grab some takeout, 25% or more of your food and drink purchases are donated to Evergreen Health.

Some 30 restaurants are taking part across the region.

Since 2003, Dining Out for Life has raised more than $1.5 million to provide medical and support services for those in WNY living with HIV.

You can find a list of participating restaurants here.

