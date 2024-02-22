Did you see the meteor that streaked through Western New York's sky last night?

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — Did you happen to see the meteor that streaked through Western New York's sky Wednesday night at around 6:50 p.m.? It was visible to sky watchers over many states from Virginia to upstate New York, and even into eastern Canada.

It's probable that the meteor was a "fireball", which is a particularly bright meteor. Dozens of eyewitnesses described the meteor as appearing to explode as it darted through the night sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, the highest concentration of reports originated from northern Virginia and central Maryland. More than 150 reports were received. The Society's trajectory model calculated that the meteor was traveling from southwest to northeast through the sky over western Pennsylvania before it burned up in our atmosphere.

Fireballs are not uncommon occurrences. They are seen every day in many parts of the world, and many take place over the ocean, where they often go unseen. In early September, a brilliant "fireball" swept through the sky over Maryland and Pennsylvania and was visible in parts of New York as well.

If you captured this heavenly event, Send us your video and photos! We'd love to share them!