Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Did you see the meteor that streaked through Western New York's sky last night?

The spectacular meteor delighted sky watchers from West Virginia to New York
Meteor Outburst
Bill Ingalls/AP
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, W. Va. Scientists call this an outburst, and they say it could reach up to 200 meteors per hour. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Meteor Outburst
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 10:48:56-05

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — Did you happen to see the meteor that streaked through Western New York's sky Wednesday night at around 6:50 p.m.? It was visible to sky watchers over many states from Virginia to upstate New York, and even into eastern Canada.

It's probable that the meteor was a "fireball", which is a particularly bright meteor. Dozens of eyewitnesses described the meteor as appearing to explode as it darted through the night sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, the highest concentration of reports originated from northern Virginia and central Maryland. More than 150 reports were received. The Society's trajectory model calculated that the meteor was traveling from southwest to northeast through the sky over western Pennsylvania before it burned up in our atmosphere.

Fireballs are not uncommon occurrences. They are seen every day in many parts of the world, and many take place over the ocean, where they often go unseen. In early September, a brilliant "fireball" swept through the sky over Maryland and Pennsylvania and was visible in parts of New York as well.

If you captured this heavenly event, Send us your video and photos! We'd love to share them!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!