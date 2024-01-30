Did you lose power during any of the winter storms? You could be due a reimbursement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you lost power during any of the storms to this point this winter then you lost services, and you might be able to be reimbursed for the services you lost.

Internet and cable companies — They may cut you a break on your monthly fees because of the outrages. Look up the rules that your provider has because you might be able to get the credit for as little as four hours of lost service.

Utility companies — NYSEG and National Grid have specific bill credits for power outages. The companies also have specific rules for loss of food and/or prescription medications due to an outage. You can find NYSEG's rules here and National Grid's rules here.

The bottom line is, you can call the customer service line for whatever service you may have been without and ask what you're eligible for.