Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store coming to Walden Galleria

dicks.png
Dick's Sporting Goods
A Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sales Store, similar to this location, is coming to the Walden Galleria next month.
dicks.png
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 11:54:07-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another empty storefront will soon be coming back to life at the Walden Galleria.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sales Store is set to open early next month on the shopping center's lower level below Primark. DICK'S longtime location in the center of the mall will remain open.

The discount warehouse store is billed as an option for bargain hunters, offering sports equipment, athletic apparel and footwear at up to 70 percent off their original prices. Its selection includes name brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

The warehouse is expected to open the second week of November in a 60,000 square-foot space last occupied by Sears, which closed in 2017.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!