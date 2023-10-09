Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store coming to Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another empty storefront will soon be coming back to life at the Walden Galleria.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sales Store is set to open early next month on the shopping center's lower level below Primark. DICK'S longtime location in the center of the mall will remain open.

The discount warehouse store is billed as an option for bargain hunters, offering sports equipment, athletic apparel and footwear at up to 70 percent off their original prices. Its selection includes name brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

The warehouse is expected to open the second week of November in a 60,000 square-foot space last occupied by Sears, which closed in 2017.

