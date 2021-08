NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Di Camillo Bakery announced Monday that a Niagara Falls location will be closed until further notice, citing safety concerns.

The store is located at 1700 Pine Avenue. It opened in 1986.

According to the post on social media, "our first priority is the safety of our great employees." The post goes on to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department and a security agency.

The bakery has four other locations in Western New York.