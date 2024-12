AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a small, single-engine plane has crashed in a remote area of Aurora.

Early reports indicate a single person was on board but authorities have not yet confirmed that information at the scene.

7 News Anchor Michael Wooten was told the plane did not hit a house but there are reports of heavy fire and smoke in the area.

7 News has a crew on the way and will keep you posted here as new information becomes available.