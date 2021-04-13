Developers to hold final public meeting for input on Shoreline Trail Bike Path extension

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The developers behind a plan to extend a bike path through the old Bethlehem Steel site are holding their final public meeting on the project.

The Industrial Land Development Corporation is asking for public comment on its plans to extend the Shoreline Trail Bike Path.

It's looking into building one of three potential routes through Lackawanna that would connect the current bike path's terminus at Dona Street and Woodlawn Beach State Park.

"The extension of the Shoreline Trail will improve access to the waterfront and provide a critical link from Dona Street to Woodlawn Beach so that residents will be able to travel the Trail from there all the way to Buffalo and beyond," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "This meeting provides residents with an opportunity to evaluate three possible paths and advocate for options they prefer."

Once a proposed plan is chosen, a feasibility study will be completed, including potential funding sources, budget and a construction timeline.

The ILDC's virtual public forum Tuesday is being held via Zoom starting at 6:00 p.m. You can join the meeting by clicking here.

Public comments will be accepted until Tuesday, April 20.