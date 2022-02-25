Developer looking to attract commercial tenants for Barcalo renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive $38-million renovation project is underway on Louisiana Street in Buffalo's Old First Ward. The former home of Barcalo Manufacturing, the birthplace of the Barcalounger, will become the Barcalo Living and Commerce Center.

“We're going to turn this into a mixed-use development, 116 apartments, and about 30,00 square feet of commercial space to lease,” said Karl Frizlen, the president of the Frizlen Group.

The group, along with BRD Construction, is transforming this multi-building facility, and they're looking for commercial tenants.

“It's suitable for a brewery,” said Frizlen. “We have some brewers already looking at it. A fitness center would be perfect for our tenants upstairs and other amenities, like a grocery store, would be wonderful.”

A laundromat will be in one of these spaces. That is something the community asked for in the early planning stages.

The commercial space is still very raw, a good thing according to Frizlen. It gives a business the opportunity to build for their specific needs.

The developers are making progress on the residential space and will be the first portion of the project ready for use. Between COVID-19 and now supply chain issues, there have been delays. Frizlen said the space will look significantly different in early 2023.

“Next year, by mid to early next year, we want to be open, at least the residential portion of it,” said Frizlen.

