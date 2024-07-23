'Detect to Protect': ECDOH launches marketing campaign to raise awareness of opioid poisoning, overdose deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced the launch of the "Detect to Protect” marketing campaign to raise awareness around opioid poisoning and drug overdose deaths.
The marketing campaign is also meant to focus public attention on the need to test illicit drugs for fentanyl.
“This is not a cookie-cutter campaign. We felt from the very beginning that this campaign should be informed and inspired by our community. The final product features real people from Erie County, many who have been integral parts of our response to this epidemic.”
The ECDOH said it partnered with Impact Marketing and Communications for the campaign.
"With guidance from the ECDOH Office of Harm Reduction, Impact used county-level data and trends, along with focus groups and interviews with community members, healthcare and behavioral health providers, people with lived experience, outreach staff, and others involved and impacted by this work," a release says.
The campaign emphasizes messages around the following topics:
- The dramatic increase in cocaine-related fentanyl overdose deaths
- The disproportionate impact on Black and African American residents
- How overdose deaths are occurring in an older age group
The ECDOH said campaign visuals will be on display in the Rath Building lobby throughout the week near the table where free Narcan is always available. Radio advertisements began in April 2024, print advertisements will be in place around the county. There will also be targeted media and social media ads.
“We appreciate everyone who has volunteered to be featured in our messages. Too many people in our community have been directly impacted by the overdose epidemic, and our intent is that people will see this campaign and help spread the word.”
The Erie County Department of Health also provided the following information on the resources available:
- Carry Narcan, and know how and when to use it. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan and fentanyl test strips mailed to you for free.
- Never use alone. Have Narcan and a friend with you who is not using drugs, or contact a service like Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com)
- Test your drugs for fentanyl even if you think it is cocaine or another substance that is not an opioid. Free test strips available from the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695.
- Seek support. ECDOH has peer navigators and a family coordinator; call (716) 858-7695. The Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline is available 24/7 with referrals for individuals and their families. Call (716) 831-7007.
- Seek treatment. Local hospital emergency departments can connect patients to immediate medication-assisted treatment. Ask for MATTERS Network.