'Detect to Protect': ECDOH launches marketing campaign to raise awareness of opioid poisoning, overdose deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced the launch of the "Detect to Protect” marketing campaign to raise awareness around opioid poisoning and drug overdose deaths.

The marketing campaign is also meant to focus public attention on the need to test illicit drugs for fentanyl.

“This is not a cookie-cutter campaign. We felt from the very beginning that this campaign should be informed and inspired by our community. The final product features real people from Erie County, many who have been integral parts of our response to this epidemic.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The ECDOH said it partnered with Impact Marketing and Communications for the campaign.

"With guidance from the ECDOH Office of Harm Reduction, Impact used county-level data and trends, along with focus groups and interviews with community members, healthcare and behavioral health providers, people with lived experience, outreach staff, and others involved and impacted by this work," a release says.

The campaign emphasizes messages around the following topics:



The dramatic increase in cocaine-related fentanyl overdose deaths

The disproportionate impact on Black and African American residents

How overdose deaths are occurring in an older age group

The ECDOH said campaign visuals will be on display in the Rath Building lobby throughout the week near the table where free Narcan is always available. Radio advertisements began in April 2024, print advertisements will be in place around the county. There will also be targeted media and social media ads.

“We appreciate everyone who has volunteered to be featured in our messages. Too many people in our community have been directly impacted by the overdose epidemic, and our intent is that people will see this campaign and help spread the word.” - Office of Harm Reduction Director Stephen White

The Erie County Department of Health also provided the following information on the resources available:

