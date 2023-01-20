Dessert deli Bakery owner reflects on 26 years of business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dessert deli Bakery, which is located on Maple Road, has announced it will close its doors on February 11.

The announcement was made on the bakery's social media pages.

The posts said:

It is with both heavy and happy hearts, that we announce our retirement. Dessert deli will permanently close its doors on Saturday, February 11, 2023. After 36 years, the decision to close our business was not an easy one, but we very much look forward to spending more time with our family and traveling.



It's been a privilege. ❤

The posts contained a photo of a longer statement on the closure which said in part:

"We are tremendously grateful for our loyal and talented staff, the WNY community, and our friends and family for the unwavering support of our small, family-owned, woman-lead business."

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke with Trish Mullaney, owner of the Dessert deli Bakery, who says the 26 years of running the sweet stop have been fulfilling.

"It's been fun exciting, aggravating, scary all of that in 26 years just like raising a child," said Mullaney.

In her retirement, Mullaney says she's looking forward to spending quality time with her grandkids and enjoying not having to wear a watch.

But she is grateful to her employees who taught her so much and to the community for entrusting Dessert deli Bakery with their special events.

"Economy busts, pandemics everything we have gone through together it's been our privilege to serve you and work with you through all of your special occasions," said Mullaney.

Dessert deli will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until they are sold out of product and they recommend you get there early to ensure you can get a treat.