Dessert deli Bakery announces it will close its doors on February 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dessert deli Bakery, which is located on Maple Road, has announced it will close its doors on February 11.

The announcement was made on the bakery's social media pages Friday afternoon.

The posts said:

It is with both heavy and happy hearts, that we announce our retirement. Dessert deli will permanently close its doors on Saturday, February 11, 2023. After 36 years, the decision to close our business was not an easy one, but we very much look forward to spending more time with our family and traveling.



It's been a privilege. ❤

The posts contained a photo of a longer statement on the closure which said in part: