Despite lifted restrictions, West Seneca West still only allowing limited guests

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the recent restriction changes made by New York State regarding COVID-19 mandates, West Seneca West will only be allowing two guests per student at graduation. For senior Connor Schara, this announcement is just another massive letdown.

"I mean we already didn't have a year to begin with, and it would just be great to celebrate with all of our family there," Schara said.

The graduation will be held on the football field at West Seneca East on Saturday. Connor's mom and aunt, both who have son's graduating, say they are disappointed their kids aren't able to celebrate properly.

"To finally make it to graduation and have it be cut like this with only two guests per person it's not fair to them, it's not fair to their families," Gina Schara said.

"They have sisters and brothers and grandparents that they would like to be there to see the struggle they have been through," Angela Muscato, a West Seneca West parent, said.

West Seneca isn't the only local school district sticking with the initial graduation plans. The City of Buffalo says their plan will remain as it's too difficult to change with such little time. Meantime, Williamsville schools, which hold their graduation ceremonies for the three high schools next week, did decide to make the change. They announced Thursday afternoon that they are abiding by the recently improved capacity restrictions announced by the state.

Hearing that other districts are allowing more guests at graduation is not sitting well for the Schara's. Gina Schara says she hopes West Seneca will take note.

"We hope that they could maybe change it that would be fantastic," Schara said.

I reached out to the Superintendent of West Seneca schools and was told he would call back. As of now that did not happen.