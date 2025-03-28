'Despicable': Scammers impersonating Western New York animal rescues to steal donations

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sending or receiving money has never been easier. With apps like Venmo or PayPal, you can transfer money within seconds, but that luxury also comes with safety concerns.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning about a scam targeting local animal rescues. At least 10 animal rescues have had their Venmo and/or PayPal accounts impersonated. The scammers then request "donations" to make it look like the nonprofit animal rescues are asking for help. Taking away money that's essential to take care of hundreds of local dogs and cats.

"We would never ask for donations like that," said Paula Lavango-Tatu. She and her husband Paul are the founders of Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue.

WKBW Founders of Buffalo C.A.R.E.S.

The nonprofit was recently victimized, and at least one person sent money to the scammer after getting a request like the one below.

WKBW Fake Venmo Request

This isn't Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. actual Venmo account. You can see the profile picture is a screenshot of their logo, and the word "animal" is spelled wrong in the username.

WKBW Scam Venmo account

The nonprofit relies on donations to operate, especially to continue fostering dogs like Ginny. The puppy is up for adoption and is currently being fostered by Michael Slepian and his family.

WKBW Ginny

"[Buffalo C.A.R.E.S.] does a great job supporting," said Slepian. "They supply everything we need: food, bed, toys."

Buffalo Underdogs Rescue, Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, Open Arms Rescue of Western New York, and Queen City Pitties have all been impacted. They sent out warnings to consumers on social media.

"One of the most amazing things about the Western New York community is that people here are so generous, and scammers know that, and they're ready to take advantage of it," said Kat Schmieder, of Upstate New York Better Business Bureau.

Schmieder said if you get a request like this, ignore it. Donating via credit card is a safe bet as credit card companies have protections against scams. If you're interested in donating to any organization, go directly to their website.