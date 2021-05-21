Design concepts for 'Reimagining Grant Street' project unveiled, public meetings to be held

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Representatives from GObike Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara were joined by local elected leaders Friday to unveil design concepts and announce what's next for the “Reimagining Grant Street” project.

Officials say the goal of the project is to "design and execute a vision for Grant Street in Buffalo that reflects the current and future needs of its neighborhood’s residents, visitors, and local businesses."

The project was initiated by New York State Senator Sean Ryan, Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera, GObike Buffalo, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara in 2019. It was established to assess Grant Street and develop a plan to improve it.

GoBike has created three design concepts, which can be found here, the concepts will be discussed at public workshops at Campus Walk at 643 Grant St. on Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Saturday, June 5. Officials say community members are encouraged to attend to provide feedback. Final plans and cost estimates will be unveiled later in June.

“The Grant Street corridor and its surrounding neighborhoods within the greater West Side community have developed into a thriving, vivacious hub of activity — one that is powered by the unique diversity of its residents," said Assemblymember Jon Rivera. "The energy inherent in the Grant Street community pulsates from the melding of the many cultures that make up its distinctive composite. This project, utilizing input from the residents themselves, will improve the neighborhood’s accessibility, facilitate the growth of its identity, and accelerate new spaces for business and recreation.”