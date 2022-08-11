Dermatologist says cheap skincare products can work just as well as expensive ones

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many may realize over time that they are spending more than usual on skincare products - even if the product isn't very effective.

Frequent skincare user, Ria Kim, said that she has been experimenting with new skincare products since she was a teenager.

"I had like pretty bad, like cystic acne all the way through the beginning of college. And it was really stressful and I just wanted to do anything to fix my skin. So I did a lot of research. I tried anything and everything that was within a high school budget."

Kim's skincare routine involves a series of products, including sunscreen, which she says is one of the most important skincare products.

Dermatologist Fayne Frey agreed with Kim and also said that the more or less you pay for products, doesn't necessarily mean it will be more or less efficient.

"Anti-aging is the biggest myth, in my opinion. Anti-aging is a brilliant marketing term. Why? Science hasn't found a single ingredient, a single product that can reverse the aging process," Dr. Frey said.

Dr. Frey additionally said that sunscreen and moisturizer are the only two skincare products that one should really consider. And a healthy lifestyle as well.

"A healthy skin in a healthy individual mimics a healthy body. And this isn't the sexy answer everybody wants. But healthy skin, again, mimics healthy life," Dr. Frey said.

Being a savvy skincare shopper does not necessarily mean the products you buy will be better for you. Sometimes the cheaper products many work just as well if not better than the expensive ones.

