Derby woman accused of manslaughter and DWI in crash that killed her mother

Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 24, 2023
VILLAGE OF WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Derby woman is facing multiple charges after a crash in the Village of Wolcott in Wayne County on Sunday.

New York State police said troopers responded to East Port Bay Road in Wolcott around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, an investigation determined that 26-year-old Lindsay Naab of Derby was operating a vehicle when she struck and severely injured her mother 57-year-old Annette M. Naab. Police said life-saving measures were attempted at the scene but Annette Naab was pronounced dead at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Lindsay Naab was arrested on the following charges:

  • Second-degree manslaughter
  • First-degree vehicular manslaughter
  • Felony DWI

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

