Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to be appointed Commissioner

Buffalo Police Department
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has nominated current Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to replace Commissioner Byron Lockwood, who retired on Thursday.

The mayor's office also announced Cavette Chambers has been selected as Corporation Counsel, Cathy Amdur as Commissioner of the Department of Permit & Inspection Services and Christopher Savage as Commissioner of the Department of Parking.

All the commissioner appointments need to be approved by the Buffalo Common Council.

“These appointees are all dedicated public servants who exemplify the hard-work and determination that defines our City. They are committed to delivering world class services for our community that will translate into four more years of progress, public safety, diversity, inclusion and opportunity for all,” Mayor Brown said.

According to the mayor's office, Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark will serve as First Deputy Commissioner and C District Chief Alphonso Wright will be the Deputy Commissioner of Operations.

