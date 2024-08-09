Deputy Erie County Clerk pleads guilty to stealing over $320,000 in county funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Alexander McDougall pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing for stealing over $320,000 in county funds, the NYS Comptroller's Office announced.

According to officials, while serving as Deputy Erie County Clerk, McDougall was responsible for reviewing deposit slips and reviewing them with daily collection reports to ensure accuracy and accountability.

An investigation by the NYS Comptroller's Office, following an audit by the Erie County Comptroller’s Office, found that in hundreds of instances, cash was collected but not deposited. It was then uncovered that that cash was deposited into McDougall’s personal bank account several times when it was not deposited into the county clerk’s bank account.

The NYS Comptroller's Office said auditors determined more than $320,000 of recorded cash receipts were not deposited into the clerk’s account.

McDougall was suspended in September 2023 and then fired from his position. Speaking at a press conference in March 2024, former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said McDougall has a special needs child and a disabled wife and he allegedly used the money for daily living expenses for them.

"I obviously have compassion and sympathy, I think everyone knows that," said Flynn in March 2024. "Obviously it's not good to steal money from the government. Obviously, this is embarrassing to the county and to Mickey and to everyone, it's embarrassing...I wanted to make it clear that we don't have some kind of hardened criminal here who was using the money for a lavish lifestyle."

You can watch our original reporting below. Former employee accused of stealing over $200,000 in cash from Erie County Clerk’s Office

“I am pleased to announce that this defendant has pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge. For more than two years, he used his position in the Clerk’s Office to steal a significant sum of money from the residents of Erie County. In addition to uncovering this brazen theft, I want to commend the Erie County Comptroller’s Office as well as our partners in the New York State Comptroller’s Office and Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case. I also commend the Erie County Clerk’s Office for their full cooperation in this investigation. While uncovering financial crimes can be an extensive and time-consuming process, I want the public to know that we are committed to obtaining justice and restoring their trust in government by prosecuting the offenders and seeking full restitution.” - Acting Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25.