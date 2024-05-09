Deputies: Woman left 3-year-old child home alone while she went gambling at Batavia Downs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities say a 28-year-old woman is facing charges after she decided to roll the dice, leaving a 3-year-old child home alone while she went gambling.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested Megan Courtney Tuesday evening for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Investigators say the toddler was found running outside by himself near his home. Deputies then say they determined the boy had been left home alone.

According to the sheriff's office, Courtney was later found gambling at Batavia Downs.

Courtney was arraigned Wednesday morning. There was no information provided on the next court date.