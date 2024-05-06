Deputies: Woman crashed stolen car in Lewiston while high on drugs

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office say a woman is facing charges after she crashed a stolen vehicle while high on drugs.

Authorities say Sarah Becker was driving Monday morning near Bond Lake on Lower Mountain Road in Lewiston when she crossed into oncoming traffic, hit another car and struck a utility pole.

Investigators on scene say it was then revealed that Becker was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen just one day earlier from a home on Upper Mountain Road in Cambria.

Deputies say Becker displayed signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody. She was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Becker is also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, multiple vehicle and traffic violations, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. Additional charges are pending.