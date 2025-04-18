Deputies: Convicted animal abuser had dozens of dogs in her possession

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Cattaraugus County say a woman who has a past animal abuse conviction was found to be in possession of dozens of dogs.

On Thursday morning, deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Donna Truesdale's home following an investigation into her possibly possessing animals.

Deputies say Truesdale was in possession of 27 dogs, which is a violation of the Cattaraugus County Animal Abuser Registry law that she was placed on following a previous animal abuse conviction.

Truesdale was arrested and charged with a Violation of Probation Warrant, Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, 27 counts of Unlawfully Possessing an Animal by an Animal Abuser, and one count of Failing to Register as an Animal Abuser. She was arraigned and remanded to the county jail.

The custody of the dogs were safely transferred to the Dog Control Officers.