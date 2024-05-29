Deputies: Batavia man opens fire on first responder shortly after fighting with a burglary suspect

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia man is facing charges after authorities say he opened fire and engaged in a shootout with A first responder early Tuesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 81-year-old Gregory Poole fired a shot at the first deputy who was responding to reports of a burglary at Poole's home on Lewiston Road. Authorities say the deputy fired back and tried to identify himself but Poole continued to shoot back.

During the shootout, the deputy was able to call in backup. Once the second deputy arrived, Poole was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say Poole was taken to the hospital for injuries unrelated to the shootout with the deputy. They say Poole was injured during a struggle with the burglary suspect.

Deputies say they searched the area for a suspect but they were not able to find anyone.

Poole was released from the hospital and charged with Reckless Endangerment and Menacing a Police Officer. He's expected back in court June 11.