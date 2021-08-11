Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dept. of Environmental Conservation investigating fire at Tonawanda Coke site

items.[0].videoTitle
NYS DEC investigating fire at Tonawanda Coke site
Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 05:45:39-04

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating a fire that broke out at the site of the former Tonawanda Coke plant.

According to a tweet from the DEC, it sent a team of spill responders and EnCon police to look into the fire around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

At that point, the DEC said the fire was under control.

There have not been any reports of any injuries, and it's not clear how much damage was done.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716