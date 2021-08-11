Dept. of Environmental Conservation investigating fire at Tonawanda Coke site

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating a fire that broke out at the site of the former Tonawanda Coke plant.

According to a tweet from the DEC, it sent a team of spill responders and EnCon police to look into the fire around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

DEC Spill Responders and EnCon Police are en route to a fire at former Tonawanda Coke facility. In coordination with local fire departments, DEC is assessing potential environmental impacts. The fire is contained. Additional info will be provided as it becomes available. — NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) August 10, 2021

At that point, the DEC said the fire was under control.

There have not been any reports of any injuries, and it's not clear how much damage was done.