Depew veteran pleads for stolen items to be returned

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Depew's Dawn Shultz and her husband Jim reached out to 7 News to ask for help in getting their items returned when their storage unit was broken into last month.

Jim, an Iraq war veteran, had many of his military items stolen: including two bronze stars, dog tags, military papers with personal information, and uniforms.

Jim pleads for his personal items back.

"I understand that to people who aren't in the military to them this probably doesn't mean anything to them but to the person that served and the person that went through everything that means a lot to me and you just took all that away from me. you took 17 years of my service three years of tours in Iraq and you just turned around and within seconds took it all away from me," said Jim.

The couple said that their Advantage Storage unit on Walden Avenue, was broken into earlier in August and are pleading for the return of Jim's military memorabilia.

Depew Police told 7 News that they are investigating the break-ins but could not tell us how many there were.

Advantage Storage declined to comment.