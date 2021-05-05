Depew Police raise funds to save Depew High School prom

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Given the many challenges Depew High School students faced this past academic year, many didn't think prom was even a possibility.

Until the Depew Police Department stepped in.

"We didn't even know that we were going to have one. It's just been something that I was really looking forward to," said senior Joshua Rath.

The DPD raised $4,280 to make prom and other senior activities a reality.

"I'm so excited along with everybody else," said Caitlin Kowalczyk, class president.

School Resource Officer Scott Hossfeld coordinated a fundraiser through the police union to help offset the costs.

"They decided to donate the No Shave Club fund, which is officers get to grow beards and they put in a stipend each month," he said. "And last year we weren't able to donate it, so they took last year's and this year's - which is about $2,000."

The funds really saved the day, as students couldn't have their usual fundraising activities this year.

"We've been planning and then re-planning with all the changes from the guidelines," said Kowalczyk

"Our class advisors and everyone here at Depew has been super helpful with like being able to give us all that we can't have," said Hollie Lageman, class treasurer. "So it's really like exciting that we're able to do like prom and our banquet and our picnic,"

Officer Hossfeld said he couldn't be happier for the class of 2021.

"I hate to see them go, as each year that happens. But I just hope that they enjoy themselves - I know they will and I wish them all the best going forward," he said.

Prom night is June fourth.