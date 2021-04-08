Depew police launch public awareness campaign in response to increase of larcenies

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Police Department has launched a public awareness campaign in response to an increase of larcenies.

Police say the campaign "Lock It, Take It, Hide It!" is an education effort to alert residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys out and hide or remove any valuables.

Police say there have been numerous larcenies of property from unsecured vehicles in Depew and throughout Erie County the past several months. According to police, in some cases the vehicles were stolen as they were unlocked with keys inside.

Officers will distribute "reminder cards" to residents over the next few weeks to raise awareness.