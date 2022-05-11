Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Depew Police Department mourning sudden loss of Lieutenant Jeff Gorski

0511 gorski for web.png
Depew Police Department
Depew PD Lt. Jeff Gorski
0511 gorski for web.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 19:30:25-04

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a longtime member of the department passed away suddenly.

The department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Lieutenant Jeff Gorski had died.

According to police, Gorski had been with the department for 25 years, swearing in on February 1, 1997. The department says he served in various positions during his career including Patrolman, Rangemaster, Firearms Instructor, Patrol Supervisor and Traffic Safety Coordinator.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine