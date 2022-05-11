Depew Police Department mourning sudden loss of Lieutenant Jeff Gorski

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a longtime member of the department passed away suddenly.

The department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Lieutenant Jeff Gorski had died.

According to police, Gorski had been with the department for 25 years, swearing in on February 1, 1997. The department says he served in various positions during his career including Patrolman, Rangemaster, Firearms Instructor, Patrol Supervisor and Traffic Safety Coordinator.