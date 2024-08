DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Broadway near Indian Road.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police are asking anyone who may have video or witnessed the crash to contact the department at (716) 683-1123.