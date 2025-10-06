Depew man sentenced for stealing $450,000 from volunteer fire company to fund gambling habit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a volunteer fire company.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old James Hoffman was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi to an indeterminate sentence of two to six years in prison.

According to the DA, between 2019 and 2025, Hoffman stole a total of $446,118.42 while working as the treasurer for the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company to support his gambling habit. Hoffman made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the fire company’s bank accounts and failed to deposit money from fundraiser proceeds. The fire company found out when a vendor reported that a check for an unpaid invoice was rejected due to insufficient funds. Hoffman was then removed from his position. Hoffman also did not file his personal income taxes between 2021 and 2024.

In July, Hoffman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny and one count of repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes.

The DA said that as part of the plea, Hoffman turned over $55,000 to his defense attorney, which was provided to the Sheridan Park Fire Company. He also signed a Confession of Judgment to pay the remaining restitution balance of $391,118.42 to the fire company and signed another Confession of Judgment to pay $26,706 in restitution to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.