Depew man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge for beating his cat to death with baseball bat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for beating his cat to death with a baseball bat in February 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 52-year-old Boyd C. Baker pleaded guilty Monday to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 14, 2021 Depew police responded to a residence on Penora Street after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor. Baker was accused of hitting his cat with a baseball bat multiple times in the driveway outside of his home. A few hours later an officer found the cat severely injured before it died. A necropsy determined that the cat died from blunt force trauma.

Baker is scheduled to be sentenced May 12. He faces a maximum of two years in prison and continues to remain released on his own recognizance.

The judge previously issued a court order that prohibits Baker from owning any animals, that remains in effect.