Depew man killed in crash in Town of Boston

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man was killed in a crash in the Town of Boston Wednesday,according to New York State police.

Troopers responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Boston State Road in the Town of Boston.

Police said further investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle traveling north, 39-year-old Justin J. Mendyke of Depew, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges were announced.