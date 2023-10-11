Depew man facing manslaughter charge in connection to crash that killed Elma man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Zachary P. Poisson of Depew was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on the following charges:



One count of second-degree manslaughter

One count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter

One count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

One count of reckless driving

One count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Two vehicle and traffic law violations

The charges are in connection to a deadly crash that occurred on July 24 on Clinton Street in West Seneca. The district attorney's office said Poisson is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine, crossing the center line, and crashing into another vehicle head-on. 49-year-old David Sion of Elma was driving the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poisson is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $15,000 cash, bond or partially secured surety bond. The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest charge Poisson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.