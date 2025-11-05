Depew man arrested after alligator, illegal narcotics were recovered in drug trafficking investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man has been arrested after an alligator and illegal narcotics were recovered during a drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, on November 4, 38-year-old Jerry Green was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through Concord and was arrested after a traffic stop. A search warrant was executed and two ounces of suspected methamphetamine were allegedly recovered. Another search warrant was executed at a home on Montclair Avenue in Buffalo and deputies allegedly recovered in excess of two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, in excess of 1/8 ounce of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said a large alligator was also recovered in a makeshift pool in a backyard shed. The shed was allegedly outfitted with heating devices, lighting and there were dead rodents. Environmental Conservation police officers responded to take custody of the alligator.

Green was charged with:



Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Green was transported to the Erie County Holding Center to be held pending arraignment.