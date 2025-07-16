Depew man admits to stealing $450,000 from volunteer fire company to fund gambling habit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a volunteer fire company.

41-year-old James Hoffman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of Grand Larceny and one count of Repeated Failure to File Personal Income and Earnings Taxes.

Between 2019 and 2025, Hoffman stole $446,118.42 while working as the treasurer for the Sheridan Park Fire Company to support his gambling habit.

Hoffman made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the fire company's bank accounts and failed to deposit money from fundraiser proceeds.

The fire company found out when a vendor reported that a check for an unpaid invoice was rejected due to insufficient funds. Hoffman was then removed from his position.

Hoffman also did not file his personal income taxes between 2021 and 2024.

On Wednesday, Hoffman turned over $55,000 to his defense attorney, which will be given to the Sheridan Park Fire Company. Hoffman also signed a confession of judgment to pay the remaining restitution balance of $391,118.42 to the organization and another $26,706 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Hoffman will be sentenced on October 6. Prosecutors asked that he be held in custody until he is sentenced, but they say Hoffman was released on his own recognizance.