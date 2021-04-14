Depew man accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man was arraigned Wednesday on animal cruelty charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 51-year-old Boyd C. Baker is accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat. Depew police responded to Baker's Penora Street home after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor on February 14 around 10:45 p.m., the incident allegedly occurred outside in the driveway.

According to the district attorney's office Baker was released on his own recognizance, the offense does not qualify for bail. The judge issued a verbal order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals.

A return court date has not been scheduled, if convicted on all charges Baker faces up to four years in prison.