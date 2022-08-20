Department of Environmental Conservation urges campfire safety

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Commissioner Basil Seggos of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation urged campers to be safe when building fires during these last few weeks of summer.

Additionally, he encouraged New Yorkers to avoid using a campfire unless necessary.

Just last month, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a drought watch for all eight Western New York counties due to dry weather and scarce rainfall.

As a result, an outdoor fire could spread quickly and be difficult to control, especially if winds increase. The DEC says unattended campfires often ignite larger forest fires.

The DEC recommends the following:



Use existing campfire rings.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves.

Clear the area around the ring of flammable items.

Never leave a campfire site unattended.



"If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you really need that campfire. It’s been a hot and dry summer, leading to a drought watch and high fire danger. If you build a campfire, keep an eye on it to make sure the wind doesn’t spread it unexpectedly and when you’re finished, make sure the fire is completely out and cold to the touch.”



Commissioner Seggos

More information on campfire safety in New York can be found here.