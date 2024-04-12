Demolition set to begin at Commodore Perry Homes as part of first phase of redevelopment project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Demolition is set to begin next week at the Commodore Perry Homes as part of the first phase of a redevelopment project.

In February, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) Board of Commissioners announced actions were taken so that the first phase of the project could begin.

WATCH: First phase of the Commodore Perry redevelopment project set to begin

In March, the Buffalo Common Council announced it approved the comprehensive plans and associated contracts for the Commodore Perry redevelopment project.

The first phase includes the demolition of 24 vacant apartment buildings.