Democratic primary candidates for mayor of Buffalo invited to free public forum

Posted at 12:10 PM, May 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara announced a free candidate forum will be conducted in advance of the Democratic primary election for mayor of the City of Buffalo.

The forum is free and open to the public and will take place June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Le’Candice Durham, India Walton and Byron Brown have been invited, organizers say the Durham and Walton campaigns have indicated they will take part.

Joining the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara in the event are: Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council, Buffalo Urban League, National Action Network, NAACP Buffalo Branch, VOICE Buffalo and WNY Peace Center.

Reservations are required for the forum and can be made by emailing lwvbn@lwvbn.org.

