Delta variant linked to uptick in COVID cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise state-wide and here in Erie County.

In the last two weeks, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says patients admitted with COVID have nearly triple since the low on July 10.

“It’s pretty clear we’re not out of the woods by any means,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen from the University at Buffalo.

The County says four people died of COVID in the last three days.

“The people who have been hospitalized with this disease…over 97% of them have not been vaccinated,” she said.

Medical professionals are calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

New York State reports 75% of all residents have taken the vaccine. 25% have not.

“We are closing vaccine sites. Why? Because there’s no demand for the vaccine compared to the number of places we have giving out the vaccine,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Doctors say part of the problem is the new Delta variant, which they say presents like a cold. It is 50% more contagious than the original strain of COVID.

“Runny nose, cold-like symptoms,” Dr. Nielsen said.

Health professionals say the only way to combat this is to get vaccinated.

