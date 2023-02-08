Delevan man facing sexual abuse charge

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced Wednesday that a Delevan man was arrested February 2 and faces multiple charges.

According to police, 33-year-old David S. Perrington was arrested for first-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with a person less than 11 years old, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say an investigation into a report made January 17, 2023 determined Perrington committed the offenses above.

Perrington was arraigned in Franklinville Town Court and is being held in Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Yorkshire Town Court in February.