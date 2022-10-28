Delayed overnight parking restrictions being reinstated with snow expected later this week

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Overnight winter parking restrictions were delayed in some Western New York communities due to favorable weather forecasts, but the restrictions are now being put in place with snow expected later this week.

Town of Tonawanda

Overnight parking restrictions go into place at 2 a.m. on November 16 and continue through April 1.

Town of Cheektowaga

Police will begin placing reminders on vehicles overnight and will begin ticketing once the snow starts.

Village of Kenmore

Overnight parking restrictions go into place at 11 p.m. on November 16 and continue through March 15.