Delaware North and Buffalo Bills announce new menu items for Wild Card matchup Sunday at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Delaware North announced new menu items for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The Hurdle Burger (a nod to Josh Allen that features a triple-stack turkey burger topped with peppadew pico and beer cheese fondue)

Prime on Weck (hand-carved prime rib topped with horseradish and au jus on a weck baguette)

Can You Digg It? (chicken sausage patty topped with SHOUT! Sauce, shredded carrots, and blue cheese and garnished with a boneless wing on a Bills brioche bun)

The Mulberry Meatball (served with sourdough bread and fresh ricotta)

Surf & Turf Bloody Mary (featuring poached lobster, roasted tenderloin, spiced shrimp, and a picked pepper garnish and served in a 32-ounce goblet in the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge)

Shaved Brussels Sprouts (served with pickled onions, smoked peanuts, goat cheese, and blueberry)

Big Ditch Hayburner (marinated New York Strip Steak topped with chimichurri)

Premium Hot Chocolate (topped with whipped cream and sprinkles)

“With the AFC East Championship secured for a third straight year, we created The Hurdle Burger in appreciation for the generational talent the Bills have under center. We’ve been rotating specialty items throughout the season at the Chef’s Test Kitchen location. But we’ve had this one in mind since Training Camp, when Josh Allen concluded a press conference by saying it was ‘TBT’ – or ‘Turkey Burger Time.’” - Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium.

The new food and beverage items will be available in general concessions at Chef’s Test Kitchen. Select items will be available in other general concessions and sideline clubs.