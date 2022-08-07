Delaware Ave making changes to improve bicycle safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some new upgrades have been made for cyclists traveling on Delaware Avenue.

The street's former four lanes were modified to one lane in each direction, with a turning lane and bike lane in the center.

Additional safety precautions were also added to the area including crosswalks, yellow lines, and yield signs to warn drivers to approach Gates Circle with caution.

These changes aim to make roads safer for all travelers in light of the recent cyclist accidents that have happened across Western New York.